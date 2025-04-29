Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The South Carolina National Guard Child and Youth Program hosts the 2nd annual Soldier for a Day family event to celebrate the Month of the Military Child [Image 8 of 8]

    The South Carolina National Guard Child and Youth Program hosts the 2nd annual Soldier for a Day family event to celebrate the Month of the Military Child

    UNITED STATES

    04.25.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Flonasia Neals 

    108th Public Affairs Detachment

    The South Carolina National Guard Child and Youth Program hosts the 2nd annual Soldier for a Day family event to celebrate the Month of the Military Child Apr. 26, 2025, at McCrady Training Center, in Eastover, South Carolina. Participants conduct drill and ceremony commands and instructions, partaking in a tradition that has shaped military service. This event is one of many statewide events dedicated to honoring and celebrating the children of service members throughout the month of April. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Flonasia Neals)

    Date Taken: 04.25.2025
    Date Posted: 05.03.2025 20:09
    South Carolina National Guard Event Honors Children of Service Members

    National Guard Bureau
    NGB
    South Carolina Army National Guard
    SC Guard
    National Guard
    Army National Guard

