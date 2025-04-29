Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The South Carolina National Guard Child and Youth Program hosts the 2nd annual Soldier for a Day family event to celebrate the Month of the Military Child Apr. 26, 2025, at McCrady Training Center, in Eastover, South Carolina. Participants conduct drill and ceremony commands and instructions, partaking in a tradition that has shaped military service. This event is one of many statewide events dedicated to honoring and celebrating the children of service members throughout the month of April. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Flonasia Neals)