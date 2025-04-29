The South Carolina National Guard Child and Youth Program hosts the 2nd annual Soldier for a Day family event to celebrate the Month of the Military Child Apr. 26, 2025, at McCrady Training Center, in Eastover, South Carolina. Participants conduct drill and ceremony commands and instructions, partaking in a tradition that has shaped military service. This event is one of many statewide events dedicated to honoring and celebrating the children of service members throughout the month of April. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Flonasia Neals)
This work, The South Carolina National Guard Child and Youth Program hosts the 2nd annual Soldier for a Day family event to celebrate the Month of the Military Child [Image 8 of 8], by SGT Flonasia Neals, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
South Carolina National Guard Event Honors Children of Service Members
