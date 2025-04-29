Members of the 439th Airlift Wing pose for a group photo at Westover Air Reserve Base, Mass., May 3, 2025. Westover employs a Total Force of 2,493 personnel, including over 1,900 reservists, to provide worldwide air movement of troops, supplies, equipment, and medical patients. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alex Lowe)
|Date Taken:
|05.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2025 16:27
|Photo ID:
|9012151
|VIRIN:
|250503-F-GT255-1053
|Resolution:
|5315x3543
|Size:
|8.8 MB
|Location:
|CHICOPEE, MASSACHUSETTS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 439th Airlift Wing Group Photo [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Alex Lowe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.