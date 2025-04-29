439th Airlift Wing Group Photo

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the 439th Airlift Wing pose for a group photo at Westover Air Reserve Base, Mass., May 3, 2025. Westover employs a Total Force of 2,493 personnel, including over 1,900 reservists, to provide worldwide air movement of troops, supplies, equipment, and medical patients. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alex Lowe)