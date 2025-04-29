Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    439th Airlift Wing Group Photo [Image 2 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    439th Airlift Wing Group Photo

    CHICOPEE, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alex Lowe 

    439th Airlift Wing

    Members of the 439th Airlift Wing pose for a group photo at Westover Air Reserve Base, Mass., May 3, 2025. Westover employs a Total Force of 2,493 personnel, including over 1,900 reservists, to provide worldwide air movement of troops, supplies, equipment, and medical patients. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alex Lowe)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.02.2025
    Date Posted: 05.03.2025 16:27
    Photo ID: 9012151
    VIRIN: 250503-F-GT255-1053
    Resolution: 5315x3543
    Size: 8.8 MB
    Location: CHICOPEE, MASSACHUSETTS, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 439th Airlift Wing Group Photo [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Alex Lowe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    439th maintenance Group Photo
    439th Airlift Wing Group Photo

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download