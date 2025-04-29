Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. and Mexican marines conduct UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter movement at TRADEWINDS 25 [Image 1 of 3]

    U.S. and Mexican marines conduct UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter movement at TRADEWINDS 25

    TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO

    04.30.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Payton Goodrich 

    U.S. Army South

    U.S. and Mexican marines prepare to board a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter at Teteron Barracks in Teteron Bay, Trinidad and Tobago during TRADEWINDS 25 (TW25) April 30, 2025. TW25 is a U.S. Southern Command-sponsored, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff-approved annual exercise that enhances regional stability and demonstrates U.S. joint force coordination and interoperability with allies and partners. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Payton Goodrich)

