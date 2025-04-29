U.S. and Mexican marines prepare to board a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter at Teteron Barracks in Teteron Bay, Trinidad and Tobago during TRADEWINDS 25 (TW25) April 30, 2025. TW25 is a U.S. Southern Command-sponsored, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff-approved annual exercise that enhances regional stability and demonstrates U.S. joint force coordination and interoperability with allies and partners. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Payton Goodrich)
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2025 12:35
|Photo ID:
|9011958
|VIRIN:
|250430-M-KI947-2726
|Resolution:
|4251x2834
|Size:
|9.5 MB
|Location:
|TT
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. and Mexican marines conduct UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter movement at TRADEWINDS 25 [Image 3 of 3], by LCpl Payton Goodrich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.