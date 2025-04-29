Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Blue Angels Visit Broward County High School [Image 5 of 8]

    Blue Angels Visit Broward County High School

    HOLLYWOOD, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Natalia Murillo 

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Miami

    Lt. Mara Mason, attached to the Blue Angels, engages with McArthur High School students during a visit to campus with the support of Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Miami, May 2. The visit is as precursor to the Fort Lauderdale Air Show happening over Fort Lauderdale Beach, May 3-4. NTAG Miami has recruiting locations throughout South Florida, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, with the combined mission to recruit the highest caliber Sailors to meet the needs of the fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Natalia Murillo)

    This work, Blue Angels Visit Broward County High School [Image 8 of 8], by PO1 Natalia Murillo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Blue Angels

    TAGS

    BLUE ANGELS
    AMERICA'S NAVY
    NAVY AVIAITION

