Blue Angels Visit Broward County High School

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Lt. Mara Mason, attached to the Blue Angels, engages with McArthur High School students during a visit to campus with the support of Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Miami, May 2. The visit is as precursor to the Fort Lauderdale Air Show happening over Fort Lauderdale Beach, May 3-4. NTAG Miami has recruiting locations throughout South Florida, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, with the combined mission to recruit the highest caliber Sailors to meet the needs of the fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Natalia Murillo)