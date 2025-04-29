Region IV Best Warrior 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Illinois Army National Guard Spc. Nathan C. Johnson, a chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear specialist with 135th Chemical Company, 44th Chemical Battalion, 404th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, looks for the enemy at the call-for-fire event during the National Guard Region IV Best Warrior Competition at Fort McCoy, Wis., May 2, 2025. Soldiers were tested on their ability to concisely order an artillery strike on a target during the call-for-fire event.The National Guard Region IV Best Warrior Competition is an annual event where the state's best warriors from Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio, and Wisconsin compete in various warrior skill challenges, with the selected winners advancing to the national competition. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo Illustration by Spc. Jack Schave)