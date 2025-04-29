Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Region IV Best Warrior 2025 [Image 3 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Region IV Best Warrior 2025

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2025

    Photo by Spc. Jack Schave 

    112th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Illinois Army National Guard Spc. Nathan C. Johnson, a chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear specialist with 135th Chemical Company, 44th Chemical Battalion, 404th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, looks for the enemy at the call-for-fire event during the National Guard Region IV Best Warrior Competition at Fort McCoy, Wis., May 2, 2025. Soldiers were tested on their ability to concisely order an artillery strike on a target during the call-for-fire event.The National Guard Region IV Best Warrior Competition is an annual event where the state's best warriors from Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio, and Wisconsin compete in various warrior skill challenges, with the selected winners advancing to the national competition. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo Illustration by Spc. Jack Schave)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.02.2025
    Date Posted: 05.02.2025 19:20
    Photo ID: 9011477
    VIRIN: 250502-Z-GO211-3068
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 7.2 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Region IV Best Warrior 2025 [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Jack Schave, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Region IV Best Warrior 2025
    Region IV Best Warrior 2025
    Region IV Best Warrior 2025

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Best Warrior Competition
    National Guard
    Region IV
    112MPAD
    BWC2025

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download