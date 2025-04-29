Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JB MDL – 5th BN 98th REGT – Range 21 – Table VI Qual Day Fire (Stage 1) – 2 MAY 2025 [Image 3 of 6]

    JB MDL – 5th BN 98th REGT – Range 21 – Table VI Qual Day Fire (Stage 1) – 2 MAY 2025

    FORT DIX, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2025

    Photo by Kevin C Mcdevitt 

    USASA, Fort Dix

    The 5th Battalion 98th Regiment were on Fort Dix Range 21 completing the Table VI Qualification Day Fire (Stage 1) on 2 May 2025. (Images provided by the Fort Dix (TSC) Training Support Center / Kevin McDevitt)

    Date Taken: 05.02.2025
    Date Posted: 05.02.2025 09:46
    Photo ID: 9009819
    VIRIN: 250502-O-BC272-2778
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 21.05 MB
    Location: FORT DIX, NEW JERSEY, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JB MDL – 5th BN 98th REGT – Range 21 – Table VI Qual Day Fire (Stage 1) – 2 MAY 2025 [Image 6 of 6], by Kevin C Mcdevitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

