31st MEU conducts TRAP during MEUEX

U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class DylanAndre Ang, a line corpsman with 1st Light Armored Reconnaissance Company, Battalion Landing Team 1st Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, conducts a patrol with an M4 Carbine while conducting a Tactical Recovery of Aircraft Personnel simulation as a part of MEU Exercise at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, April 30, 2025. The TRAP simulation showcased advanced trauma life support capabilities and evaluated the platoon’s rapid response and recovery tactics of downed aircraft, personnel and equipment in isolated locations. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premiere crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. Ang is a native of Washington. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Raul Sotovilla)