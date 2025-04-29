Jon Faddis with the US Navy Commodores

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250530-N-FD081-1004-WASHINGTON (April 30, 2025) The Navy Band Commodores perform at Blues Alley, in Washington DC, with jazz trumpet legend, Jon Faddis. The Navy Band Commodores frequently perform concerts for the public in the Washington DC region and throughout the country on national tours. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 1st Class Justin Juarez)