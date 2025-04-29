Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Jon Faddis with the US Navy Commodores [Image 7 of 9]

    Jon Faddis with the US Navy Commodores

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Justin Juarez 

    U.S. Navy Band

    250530-N-FD081-1004-WASHINGTON (April 30, 2025) The Navy Band Commodores perform at Blues Alley, in Washington DC, with jazz trumpet legend, Jon Faddis. The Navy Band Commodores frequently perform concerts for the public in the Washington DC region and throughout the country on national tours. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 1st Class Justin Juarez)

    Date Taken: 04.29.2025
    Date Posted: 05.01.2025 23:47
    Photo ID: 9009388
    VIRIN: 250430-N-FD081-2592
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 8.51 MB
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Jon Faddis with the US Navy Commodores [Image 9 of 9], by PO1 Justin Juarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Navy Band
    Commodores
    Jon Faddis
    Navy Music

