USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19), Vendémiaire (F-734) and Auguste Bénébig (P779) sail in formation during Exercise Croix du Sud

CORAL SEA (May 1, 2025) – The U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) sails in formation with the French Floréal-class frigate Vendémiaire (F-734) and the offshore patrol vessel Auguste Bénébig (P779) during Exercise Croix du Sud in the Coral Sea, May 1, 2025. Blue Ridge and the 7th Fleet staff conduct regular Indo-Pacific patrols to deter aggression, strengthen alliances and partnerships, and advance future warfighting capabilities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryan M. Breeden)
|05.01.2025
|05.01.2025 20:14
|9009014
|250501-N-PH222-1019
|6689x3763
|3.86 MB
|CORAL SEA
|0
|0
Blue Ridge Participates in Exercise Croix du Sud 2025
