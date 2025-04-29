Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19), Vendémiaire (F-734) and Auguste Bénébig (P779) sail in formation during Exercise Croix du Sud [Image 2 of 2]

    CORAL SEA

    05.01.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Ryan Breeden    

    Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet   

    250501-PH222-N-1019
    CORAL SEA (May 1, 2025) – The U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) sails in formation with the French Floréal-class frigate Vendémiaire (F-734) and the offshore patrol vessel Auguste Bénébig (P779) during Exercise Croix du Sud in the Coral Sea, May 1, 2025. Blue Ridge and the 7th Fleet staff conduct regular Indo-Pacific patrols to deter aggression, strengthen alliances and partnerships, and advance future warfighting capabilities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryan M. Breeden)

    Date Taken: 05.01.2025
    Date Posted: 05.01.2025 20:14
    Photo ID: 9009014
    VIRIN: 250501-N-PH222-1019
    Resolution: 6689x3763
    Size: 3.86 MB
    Location: CORAL SEA
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    This work, USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19), Vendémiaire (F-734) and Auguste Bénébig (P779) sail in formation during Exercise Croix du Sud [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Ryan Breeden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

