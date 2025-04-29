USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19), Vendémiaire (F-734) and Auguste Bénébig (P779) sail in formation during Exercise Croix du Sud

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250501-PH222-N-1019

CORAL SEA (May 1, 2025) – The U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) sails in formation with the French Floréal-class frigate Vendémiaire (F-734) and the offshore patrol vessel Auguste Bénébig (P779) during Exercise Croix du Sud in the Coral Sea, May 1, 2025. Blue Ridge and the 7th Fleet staff conduct regular Indo-Pacific patrols to deter aggression, strengthen alliances and partnerships, and advance future warfighting capabilities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryan M. Breeden)