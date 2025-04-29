Blue Ridge conducts a maneuvering exercise with French ships

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

CORAL SEA (May 1, 2025) – U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19), right, sails alongside the French Floréal-class frigate Vendémiaire (F-734), center, and the offshore patrol vessel Auguste Bénébig (P779), left, during Exercise Croix du Sud in the Coral Sea, May 1, 2025. The Blue Ridge and embarked U.S. 7th Fleet staff conduct regular Indo-Pacific patrols to deter aggression, strengthen alliances and partnerships, and advance future warfighting capabilities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Thomas Furnish)