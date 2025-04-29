Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Blue Ridge conducts a maneuvering exercise with French ships [Image 2 of 3]

    Blue Ridge conducts a maneuvering exercise with French ships

    CORAL SEA

    05.01.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Thomas Furnish 

    USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19)

    CORAL SEA (May 1, 2025) – U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19), right, sails alongside the French Floréal-class frigate Vendémiaire (F-734), center, and the offshore patrol vessel Auguste Bénébig (P779), left, during Exercise Croix du Sud in the Coral Sea, May 1, 2025. The Blue Ridge and embarked U.S. 7th Fleet staff conduct regular Indo-Pacific patrols to deter aggression, strengthen alliances and partnerships, and advance future warfighting capabilities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Thomas Furnish)

    Date Taken: 05.01.2025
    Date Posted: 05.01.2025 20:03
    Photo ID: 9008999
    VIRIN: 250501-N-RW305-1220
    Resolution: 4442x2957
    Size: 2.97 MB
    Location: CORAL SEA
    This work, Blue Ridge conducts a maneuvering exercise with French ships [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Thomas Furnish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Blue Ridge Participates in Exercise Croix du Sud 2025

    USS Blue Ridge
    Flagship
    LCC-19
    France
    U.S. Navy

