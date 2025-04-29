Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Project Carabao: Wet-Wing Refueling [Image 3 of 3]

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    04.28.2025

    Photo by Airman Xavier Romero 

    36th Wing

    An Airman from the 9th Airlift Wing returns a fuel hose to a R-11 refueler vehicle at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, April 29, 2025. The Airmen trained during Project Carabao to become multi-capable airmen. Multi-capable Airmen are trained to perform tasks outside of their primary Air Force Specialty Code. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman Xavier Romero)

    Date Taken: 04.28.2025
    Date Posted: 05.01.2025 19:47
    Photo ID: 9008994
    VIRIN: 250429-F-SJ797-1244
    Resolution: 5837x3884
    Size: 3.77 MB
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    This work, Project Carabao: Wet-Wing Refueling [Image 3 of 3], by Amn Xavier Romero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    refueling
    Andersen Air Force Base
    MCA
    airlift squadron
    C-5
    Project Carabao

