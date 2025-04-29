Project Carabao: Wet-Wing Refueling

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

An Airman from the 9th Airlift Wing returns a fuel hose to a R-11 refueler vehicle at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, April 29, 2025. The Airmen trained during Project Carabao to become multi-capable airmen. Multi-capable Airmen are trained to perform tasks outside of their primary Air Force Specialty Code. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman Xavier Romero)