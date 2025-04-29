MICC command team gets up close, personal at workforce town hall

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Brig. Gen. Freddy Adams, the Mission and Installation Contracting Command commanding general, pictured at a town hall alongside his deputy Clay Cole, as Command Sgt. Maj. JennyAnne Bright, the MICC command sergeant major looks on. Over 1,000 Mission and Installation Contracting Command leaders, civilian employees and Soldiers attended the hybrid event May 1, 2025, virtually and in-person, at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, Texas.