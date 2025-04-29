Sacramento Navy Week 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250322-N-FC968-6320

Sacramento, CA – March 22, 2025: 45 future Sailors took an important step in their military careers as they enlisted in the U.S. Navy during the Sacramento Navy Week! Rear Adm. Bryon Smith, Reserve Vice Commander, U.S. SECOND Fleet, administered the Oath of Enlistment at Mather Airport.

NTAG Golden Gate Commanding Officer, CDR Molloy, Executive Officer, CDR Szalai and future sailors' families, were there to witness this incredible milestone. These recruits are now one step closer to serving our country and making a difference. (U.S. Navy photo by Boatswain's Mate Second Class Li Zhang)