    Sacramento Navy Week 2025

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    03.21.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Li Zhang 

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Golden Gate

    250322-N-FC968-6320
    Sacramento, CA – March 22, 2025: 45 future Sailors took an important step in their military careers as they enlisted in the U.S. Navy during the Sacramento Navy Week! Rear Adm. Bryon Smith, Reserve Vice Commander, U.S. SECOND Fleet, administered the Oath of Enlistment at Mather Airport.
    NTAG Golden Gate Commanding Officer, CDR Molloy, Executive Officer, CDR Szalai and future sailors' families, were there to witness this incredible milestone. These recruits are now one step closer to serving our country and making a difference. (U.S. Navy photo by Boatswain's Mate Second Class Li Zhang)

    U.S. 2nd Fleet Reserve Vice Commander Administers Oath of Enlistment at Sacramento Navy Week

