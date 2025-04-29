U.S. 2nd Fleet Reserve Vice Commander Administers Oath of Enlistment at Sacramento Navy Week

Sacramento, Calif. – Rear Adm. Bryon “BT” Smith, reserve vice commander of U.S. 2nd Fleet, administered the oath of enlistment to 46 future Sailors from Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Golden Gate, Sacramento area on March 23. The ceremony occurred in front of thousands of spectators at the California Capital Airshow during Sacramento Navy Week.



The event took place at Sacramento Mather Airport just before the start of the California Capital Airshow. The airshow, established in 2004, uses the spectacle of flight to inspire young people and the community.



The 46 young men and women, all members of the NTAG Golden Gate Delayed Entry Program (DEP), marched onto the airfield to the cheers of their families and an eager crowd. Standing in formation near the 100-yard line in front of six Boeing F/A-18 Super Hornets from the U.S. Navy Blue Angels, the group recited the oath with Smith leading the ceremony.



NTAG Golden Gate Commanding Officer Cmdr. Michael “BC” Molloy and Executive Officer Cmdr. Stephen B. Szalai stood alongside Smith to support the enlistees.



As two military aircraft took off, Smith began the oath of enlistment ceremony. With thousands of onlookers as witnesses, the 46 future Sailors solemnly took their oath and officially became part of the U.S. Navy.



“Welcome to the U.S. Navy, Shipmates!” Smith said, shaking hands with the new enlistees and encouraging them to remember this important milestone in their lives.



The ceremony was met with enthusiastic applause from both the families of the future Sailors and the crowd.



“It was a great and unforgettable moment! It’s an honor to serve my country!” said future Sailor Olivia Correa.



“It was an honor to take the oath today,” said future Sailor Nathan Nelson. “It’s an incredible experience. I’m excited, motivated, and ready to get out to the fleet.”



The event concluded with cheers and applause, marking an important milestone for the enlistees, their families, and the leaders of NTAG Golden Gate.





NTAG Golden Gate:

NTAG Golden Gate spans northern California, including the SF Bay Area, Sacramento, the Central Coast, and Central Valley. Headquartered in Mountain View, it consists of 10 divisions with 38 Navy Recruiting Stations, 4 Navy Reserve Stations, 3 Officer Recruiting Stations, and 2 Military Entrance Processing Stations. Its mission is to recruit top talent for the Navy's success and sailor growth. Follow NTAG Golden Gate on Facebook and Instagram (@ntaggoldengate).

