    Royal Netherlands Air Force Visit [Image 3 of 3]

    MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, IDAHO, UNITED STATES

    04.21.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Alexandria Byrd 

    366th Fighter Wing

    A U.S. Air Force pilot assigned to the 389th Fighter Squadron conducts a tour of the flightline for members of the Royal Netherlands Air Force at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, April 22, 2025. Joint efforts enhance interoperability and mission readiness, ensuring both nations remain prepared to execute airpower anytime, anywhere. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexandria Byrd)

    Date Taken: 04.21.2025
    Date Posted: 05.01.2025 16:56
    Photo ID: 9008629
    VIRIN: 250422-F-DU754-1007
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.2 MB
    Location: MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, IDAHO, US
    This work, Royal Netherlands Air Force Visit [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Alexandria Byrd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

