Guantanamo Bay Medical Service Corps Officers

Medical Service Corps Officers assigned to U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Guantanamo Bay, gathered for a command photo at U.S. Naval Hospital Guantanamo Bay, April 25, 2025. The hospital provides critical medical support to U.S. Naval Station Guantanamo Bay residents. (U.S. Navy photo by Emily McCamy)
