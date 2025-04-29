Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Guantanamo Bay Medical Service Corps Officers [Image 2 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Guantanamo Bay Medical Service Corps Officers

    CUBA

    04.25.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Guantanamo Bay

    Medical Service Corps Officers assigned to U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Guantanamo Bay, gathered for a command photo at U.S. Naval Hospital Guantanamo Bay, April 25, 2025. The hospital provides critical medical support to U.S. Naval Station Guantanamo Bay residents. (U.S. Navy photo by Emily McCamy)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.25.2025
    Date Posted: 05.01.2025 16:47
    Photo ID: 9008573
    VIRIN: 250425-N-LY941-1048
    Resolution: 7008x4672
    Size: 5.57 MB
    Location: CU
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Guantanamo Bay Medical Service Corps Officers [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Guantanamo Bay Command Photo
    Guantanamo Bay Medical Service Corps Officers
    Guantanamo Bay Medical Corps Officers
    Guantanamo Bay Nurse Corps Officers

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Naval Hospital Guantanamo Bay
    BUMED
    Defense Health Agency
    Naval Medical Forces Atlantic
    U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download