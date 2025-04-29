Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Spirits of Mississippi and Oklahoma take off at Whiteman AFB [Image 2 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Spirits of Mississippi and Oklahoma take off at Whiteman AFB

    WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Joshua Hastings 

    509th Bomb Wing

    A B-2 Spirit stealth bomber takes off at Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, April 30, 2025. The B-2 is a multi-role bomber capable of bypassing sophisticated air defenses to strike targets with a variety of munitions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Hastings)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2025
    Date Posted: 05.01.2025 15:14
    Photo ID: 9008224
    VIRIN: 250430-F-TE518-1023
    Resolution: 6356x4237
    Size: 17.67 MB
    Location: WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MISSOURI, US
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spirits of Mississippi and Oklahoma take off at Whiteman AFB [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Joshua Hastings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Spirits of Mississippi and Oklahoma take off at Whiteman AFB
    Spirits of Mississippi and Oklahoma take off at Whiteman AFB

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Department of Defense
    B-2
    Airman Magazine
    Air Force
    Air Force Global Strike Command

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download