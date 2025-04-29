Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NCTF-RH Participates in Community Representation Initiative Meeting [Image 2 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    NCTF-RH Participates in Community Representation Initiative Meeting

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    04.25.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Krystal Diaz 

    Navy Closure Task Force - Red Hill

    Rear Adm. Marc Williams, deputy commander, Navy Closure Task Force-Red Hill (NCTF-RH), discusses ongoing Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility (RHBFSF) decommissioning efforts at the Community Representation Initiative (CRI) meeting in Honolulu, April 24, 2025. At the meeting, NCTF-RH leadership shared information about ongoing RHBFSF decommissioning efforts and progress with members of the CRI, representatives from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and Hawaii Department of Health, and members of the community. Charged with the safe decommissioning of the RHBFSF, NCTF-RH was established by the Department of the Navy as a commitment to the community and the environment. NCTF-RH continues to engage with the people of Hawaii, regulatory agencies, and other stakeholders as it safely and deliberately decommissions the facility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Krystal Diaz)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.25.2025
    Date Posted: 05.01.2025 15:30
    Photo ID: 9008223
    VIRIN: 250424-N-MK588-1019
    Resolution: 3125x2083
    Size: 1.28 MB
    Location: HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NCTF-RH Participates in Community Representation Initiative Meeting [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Krystal Diaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NCTF-RH Participates in Community Representation Initiative Meeting
    NCTF-RH Participates in Community Representation Initiative Meeting
    NCTF-RH Participates in Community Representation Initiative Meeting

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    fuel
    Hawaii
    environment
    water quality
    Red Hill
    RHBFSF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download