NCTF-RH Participates in Community Representation Initiative Meeting

Rear Adm. Marc Williams, deputy commander, Navy Closure Task Force-Red Hill (NCTF-RH), discusses ongoing Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility (RHBFSF) decommissioning efforts at the Community Representation Initiative (CRI) meeting in Honolulu, April 24, 2025. At the meeting, NCTF-RH leadership shared information about ongoing RHBFSF decommissioning efforts and progress with members of the CRI, representatives from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and Hawaii Department of Health, and members of the community. Charged with the safe decommissioning of the RHBFSF, NCTF-RH was established by the Department of the Navy as a commitment to the community and the environment. NCTF-RH continues to engage with the people of Hawaii, regulatory agencies, and other stakeholders as it safely and deliberately decommissions the facility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Krystal Diaz)