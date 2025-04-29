Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ‘We represent the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’: Office of Counsel an essential element to engineering excellence [Image 3 of 3]

    ‘We represent the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’: Office of Counsel an essential element to engineering excellence

    UNITED STATES

    05.01.2025

    Photo by Christine Paul 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Kansas City District

    Jennifer Spangler, assistant district counsel at the Kansas City District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is one of the district’s two labor attorneys and practices contract law. | Photo provided by Jennifer Spangler.

    Date Taken: 05.01.2025
    Date Posted: 05.01.2025 13:29
    Photo ID: 9007817
    VIRIN: 250501-A-A1408-1078
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 7.27 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    USACE
    USACE NWD
    USACE NWK

