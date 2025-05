Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Petrel interdict 15 aliens aboard a 20-foot cuddy cabin style vessel approximately ten miles northwest of Point Loma, California, April 30, 2025. The aliens aboard the 20-foot cuddy cabin consisted of 11 adult males and four adult females all claiming Mexican nationality. (U.S. Coast Guard photo, courtesy)