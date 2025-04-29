USS Preble Conducts Missile Swap

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250429-N-NF288-1078 YOKOSUKA, Japan (April 29, 2025) An ammunition barge moves missiles onto the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Preble (DDG 88) in Yokosuka, Japan, April 29. Preble is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jamaal Liddell)