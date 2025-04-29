Modern Day Marine 2025: Accelerating the Maritime Expeditionary Warfare Advantage

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Eric Austin, Deputy Commandant, Combat Development and Integration, gives his remarks during the Accelerating the Maritime Expeditionary Warfare Advantage panel at Modern Day Marine 2025, Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Washington, D.C. April 30, 2025. This three-day event brings together representatives from the military, industry, and government to collaborate in shaping the future of the Corps. At Modern Day Marine, the Marine Corps can engage, educate, and increase the understanding of the organization through exhibits and presentations showcasing a responsive, adaptive, and technologically advanced force. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Steven Wells)

