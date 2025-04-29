Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Modern Day Marine 2025: Accelerating the Maritime Expeditionary Warfare Advantage

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Modern Day Marine 2025: Accelerating the Maritime Expeditionary Warfare Advantage

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Steven Wells 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Eric Austin, Deputy Commandant, Combat Development and Integration, gives his remarks during the Accelerating the Maritime Expeditionary Warfare Advantage panel at Modern Day Marine 2025, Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Washington, D.C. April 30, 2025. This three-day event brings together representatives from the military, industry, and government to collaborate in shaping the future of the Corps. At Modern Day Marine, the Marine Corps can engage, educate, and increase the understanding of the organization through exhibits and presentations showcasing a responsive, adaptive, and technologically advanced force. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Steven Wells)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2025
    Date Posted: 04.30.2025 16:21
    Photo ID: 9005473
    VIRIN: 250430-M-FU507-4105
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 6.41 MB
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Modern Day Marine 2025: Accelerating the Maritime Expeditionary Warfare Advantage, by LCpl Steven Wells, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Marine Corps
    ModerndayMarine
    MDM2025
    MDM25

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download