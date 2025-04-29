Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Modern Day Marine 2025: Delivering Logistics Lethality in Support of Force Design

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Steven Wells 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Stephen Sklenka, Deputy Commandant, Installations and Logistics, gives his remarks during the Delivering Logistics Lethality in Support of Force Design panel at Modern Day Marine 2025, Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Washington, D.C. April 30, 2025. This three-day event brings together representatives from the military, industry, and government to collaborate in shaping the future of the Corps. At Modern Day Marine, the Marine Corps can engage, educate, and increase the understanding of the organization through exhibits and presentations showcasing a responsive, adaptive, and technologically advanced force. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Steven Wells)


    TAGS

    MDM2025

