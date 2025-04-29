Gettysburg's Deployment

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (April 26, 2025) A U.S. Sailor uses a radio to communicate with the repair locker during a general quarters drill aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Gettysburg (CG 64) in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)