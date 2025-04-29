Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NMRC Takes Part in National Museum of Health & Medicine Military Medical Innovation Day [Image 3 of 4]

    NMRC Takes Part in National Museum of Health &amp; Medicine Military Medical Innovation Day

    SILVER SPRING, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    04.25.2025

    Photo by Sidney Hinds 

    Naval Medical Research Command

    SILVER SPRING, Md. (25 April, 2025) Dr. Jill Phan, Naval Medical Research Command (NMRC) science director, explains technology used by the command to conduct research on behalf of service members to visitors at the National Museum of Health and Science’s Military Medical Innovation event. NMRC, headquarters of Navy Medicine Research & Development, is engaged in a broad spectrum of activity from basic science in the laboratory to field studies in austere and remote areas of the world to investigations in operational environments. In support of Navy, Marine Corps and joint U.S. warfighter health, readiness and lethality, researchers study infectious diseases, biological warfare detection and defense, combat casualty care, environmental health concerns, aerospace and undersea medicine, operational mission support and epidemiology. For 250 years, Navy Medicine, represented by more than 44,000 highly-trained military and civilian healthcare professionals, has delivered quality healthcare and enduring expeditionary medical support to the warfighter on, below, and above the sea and ashore. (U.S. Navy photo by Sidney Hinds /Released)

    Date Taken: 04.25.2025
    Date Posted: 04.30.2025 11:26
    Photo ID: 9004631
    VIRIN: 250425-N-KT630-1011
    Resolution: 1025x685
    Size: 668.21 KB
    Location: SILVER SPRING, MARYLAND, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    Navy medicine
    NMRC
    ThisisNavyMedicine

