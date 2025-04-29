Marine Corps Combat Service Support Schools honors 1st Lt. Travis Manion

U.S. Marines with Marine Corps Combat Service Support Schools pose for a photo after completing a workout at Camp Gilbert H. Johnson, North Carolina, April 29, 2025. The workout was performed to honor 1st Lt. Travis Manion, a logistics officer who was killed in action April 29, 2007, while advising the 1st Iraqi Army Division during Operation Iraqi Freedom. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Zachariah Ferraro)
