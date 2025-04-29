Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Marine Corps Combat Service Support Schools honors 1st Lt. Travis Manion

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Marine Corps Combat Service Support Schools honors 1st Lt. Travis Manion

    CAMP JOHNSON, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2025

    Photo by Cpl. Zachariah Ferraro 

    Marine Corps Combat Service Support Schools

    U.S. Marines with Marine Corps Combat Service Support Schools pose for a photo after completing a workout at Camp Gilbert H. Johnson, North Carolina, April 29, 2025. The workout was performed to honor 1st Lt. Travis Manion, a logistics officer who was killed in action April 29, 2007, while advising the 1st Iraqi Army Division during Operation Iraqi Freedom. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Zachariah Ferraro)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2025
    Date Posted: 04.30.2025 10:05
    Photo ID: 9004310
    VIRIN: 250429-M-WD059-1150
    Resolution: 6290x4193
    Size: 15.85 MB
    Location: CAMP JOHNSON, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Corps Combat Service Support Schools honors 1st Lt. Travis Manion, by Cpl Zachariah Ferraro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USMC
    Camp Johnson
    MCCSSS
    WOD
    Training Command

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download