    445th FSS: Support more than a name [Image 2 of 2]

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    03.21.2025

    Photo by Master Sgt. Patrick O'Reilly 

    445th Airlift Wing, Wright-Patterson AFB, Ohio

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Adam Klosterman, 445th Force Support Squadron client support technician, configures computers by setting up networks supporting the 445th Airlift Wing at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, March 21, 2025. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Patrick O'Reilly)

    Date Taken: 03.21.2025
    communications flight
    445th Airlift Wing
    445 AW
    445th Force Support Squadron
    445th FSS

