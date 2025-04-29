Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville leaders celebrate SOQs [Image 1 of 2]

    JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville

    Group photo of Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Fleet Logistics Center (FLC) Jacksonville senior leaders and the command's Sailors of the Quarter winners for the first two quarters of Fiscal Year 2025 for the Sailor of the Quarter Luncheon at Naval Station Mayport, Florida April 29, 2025. (Courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 04.29.2025
    Date Posted: 04.30.2025 08:07
    Photo ID: 9004144
    VIRIN: 250429-N-N1901-1002
    Resolution: 5705x3051
    Size: 9.71 MB
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville leaders celebrate SOQs [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

