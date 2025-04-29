Date Taken: 04.29.2025 Date Posted: 04.30.2025 07:27 Photo ID: 9004068 VIRIN: 250429-O-BC272-8260 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 21.59 MB Location: FORT DIX, NEW JERSEY, US

Web Views: 28 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, JB MDL – TY25 NJARNG Best Warrior Competition – NATO Obstacle Course 29 April 2025 [Image 22 of 22], by Kevin C Mcdevitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.