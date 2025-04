Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 1st Class Pablo Baquero, an aviation maintenance technician assigned to Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point in Kapolei, Hawaii, looks out the paratrooper door of a Barbers Point HC-130 offshore Hawaii April 29, 2025. Coast Guard and agency partners received a report of a man in the water offshore Keauhou, Hawaii. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Tyler Robertson)