Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Commander, Submarine Group 7 hosts 125th Submarine Birthday Ball [Image 3 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Commander, Submarine Group 7 hosts 125th Submarine Birthday Ball

    YOKOSUKA, JAPAN

    04.24.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Daniel Providakes 

    Commander, Submarine Group Seven

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (24 April, 2025) – Vice Adm. Nobuyuki Takenaka, commander, Fleet Submarine Force, Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF), delivers a speech as the guest of honor during the 125th Submarine Birthday Ball at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, April 24, 2025. The Submarine Birthday Ball commemorated 125 years of silent service with service members of the JMSDF, Royal Australian Navy, Royal Navy, Royal New Zealand Air Force, and Royal Canadian Navy. Submarine Group 7 directs forward-deployed, combat capable forces across the full spectrum of undersea warfare throughout the Western Pacific, Indian Ocean, and Arabian Sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Daniel G. Providakes)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.24.2025
    Date Posted: 04.30.2025 01:52
    Photo ID: 9003783
    VIRIN: 250424-N-SI601-1059
    Resolution: 3149x2099
    Size: 2.26 MB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Commander, Submarine Group 7 hosts 125th Submarine Birthday Ball [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Daniel Providakes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Commander, Submarine Group 7 hosts 125th Submarine Birthday Ball
    Commander, Submarine Group 7 hosts 125th Submarine Birthday Ball
    Commander, Submarine Group 7 hosts 125th Submarine Birthday Ball
    Commander, Submarine Group 7 hosts 125th Submarine Birthday Ball

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JMSDF
    U.S. Navy
    CSG-7
    Submarine Birthday

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download