Commander, Submarine Group 7 hosts 125th Submarine Birthday Ball

YOKOSUKA, Japan (24 April, 2025) – Vice Adm. Nobuyuki Takenaka, commander, Fleet Submarine Force, Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF), delivers a speech as the guest of honor during the 125th Submarine Birthday Ball at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, April 24, 2025. The Submarine Birthday Ball commemorated 125 years of silent service with service members of the JMSDF, Royal Australian Navy, Royal Navy, Royal New Zealand Air Force, and Royal Canadian Navy. Submarine Group 7 directs forward-deployed, combat capable forces across the full spectrum of undersea warfare throughout the Western Pacific, Indian Ocean, and Arabian Sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Daniel G. Providakes)