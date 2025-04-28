Modern Day Marine 2025 - Shaping and Preparing the Environment with Stand-In Forces

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

From left to right, U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen Peter Huntley, commanding general of Marine Forces Special Operations Command, Col. Shane Edwards, Lt. Col. Matthew Deffenbaugh, Lt. Col. Seth Nicholson and Lt. Col. Ian Plummer give their remarks during the Shaping and Preparing the Environment with Stand-In Forces panel at Modern Day Marine at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Washington, D.C., April 29, 2025. Modern Day Marine is a military exposition exclusively organized for the Marine Corps to showcase the newest technology and warfighting innovations from amphibious assault vehicles to drones and more. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Steven Wells)