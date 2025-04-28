Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Carters Lake Landscapes

    Carters Lake Landscapes

    CHATSWORTH, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Rydell Tomas Jr 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile District

    The Carters Lake Dam and powerhouse seen from various vantage points on April 29, 2025 near Chatsworth, Georgia. The images highlight the lake's natural beauty and surrounding infrastructure maintained by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (U.S. Army photo by Rydell Tomas Jr)

    Date Taken: 04.29.2025
    Date Posted: 04.29.2025 15:37
    Photo ID: 9002809
    VIRIN: 250429-O-QP400-1003
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 26.96 MB
    Location: CHATSWORTH, GEORGIA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Carters Lake Landscapes [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Rydell Tomas Jr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

