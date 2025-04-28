Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville supports Fleet Week Fort Lauderdale [Image 1 of 3]

    NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville supports Fleet Week Fort Lauderdale

    JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    04.25.2025

    NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville

    Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Fleet Logistics Center (FLC) Jacksonville continues support of Fleet Week Fort Lauderdale in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The team picked up and delivered parts to support the USS New Hampshire (SSN 778) April 25, 2025. (Courtesy photo)

