    Lajes Boosts Safety Training

    

    LAJES FIELD, REGIãO AUTóNOMA DOS AçORES, PORTUGAL

    04.08.2025

    Photo by Cristina Oliveira 

    65th Air Base Group

    Lajes Field recently hosted two impactful OSHA training courses to boost safety knowledge and operational readiness. From April 2–4, 18 participants completed the Permit-Required Confined Space Entry course, learning about hazards, entry procedures, ventilation, and rescue planning. Just days later, 19 students finished the Fall Protection course, focused on critical safety practices for construction and general industry. These efforts highlight the ongoing commitment to workplace safety and mission success. (U.S. Air Force photo by Cristina Oliveira)

    This work, Lajes Boosts Safety Training [Image 3 of 3], by Cristina Oliveira, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

