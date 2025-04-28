Lajes Boosts Safety Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Lajes Field recently hosted two impactful OSHA training courses to boost safety knowledge and operational readiness. From April 2–4, 18 participants completed the Permit-Required Confined Space Entry course, learning about hazards, entry procedures, ventilation, and rescue planning. Just days later, 19 students finished the Fall Protection course, focused on critical safety practices for construction and general industry. These efforts highlight the ongoing commitment to workplace safety and mission success. (U.S. Air Force photo by Cristina Oliveira)