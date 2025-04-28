Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Roosevelt Returns to NAVSTA Rota [Image 8 of 8]

    USS Roosevelt Returns to NAVSTA Rota

    ROTA, SPAIN

    04.28.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Drace Wilson 

    Naval Station Rota, Spain

    NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (April 29, 2025) A Sailor assigned to the Arleigh-Burke class guided-missile destroyer USS Roosevelt (DDG 80) embraces his child during the ship's return to Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota, Spain, following a routine deployment, April 29, 2025. As the "Gateway to the Mediterranean,” NAVSTA Rota provides U.S., NATO and allied forces a strategic hub for operations in Europe, Africa and the Middle East. NAVSTA Rota is a force multiplier, capable of promptly deploying and supporting combat-ready forces through land, air and sea, enabling warfighters and their families, sustaining the fleet and fostering the U.S. and Spanish partnership. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Drace Wilson)

    6th Fleet
    Rota
    NAVSTA
    USS Roosevelt
    DDG 80

