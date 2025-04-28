Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Balikatan 25: MADIS live fire drill day 2 [Image 8 of 9]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Balikatan 25: MADIS live fire drill day 2

    PHILIPPINES

    04.25.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    3d Marine Division     

    A U.S. Marine with 3d Littoral Anti-Air Battalion, 3d Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division, prepares to fire the FIM-92 stinger missile system during the Integrated Air and Missile Defense event as a part of Exercise Balikatan 25, at Naval Station Leovigildo Gantioqui, Philippines, April 25, 2025. The IAMD event consisted of dry- and live-fire demonstrations of counter-unmanned aerial systems, to include the U.S. Marine Corps’ Marine Air Defense Integrated System, the U.S. Army’s AN/TWQ-1 Avenger, and the Philippine Air Force’s Surface-to-Air Python and Derby - Medium Range. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military designed to strengthen our ironclad alliance, improve our capable combined force, and demonstrate our commitment to regional security and stability. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Iyer P. Ramakrishna)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.25.2025
    Date Posted: 04.29.2025 04:47
    Photo ID: 9001237
    VIRIN: 250425-M-DT244-1043
    Resolution: 7348x4901
    Size: 4.94 MB
    Location: PH
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Balikatan 25: MADIS live fire drill day 2 [Image 9 of 9], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Balikatan 25: MADIS live fire drill day 2
    Balikatan 25: MADIS live fire drill day 2
    Balikatan 25: MADIS live fire drill day 2
    Balikatan 25: MADIS live fire drill day 2
    Balikatan 25: MADIS live fire drill day 2
    Balikatan 25: MADIS live fire drill day 2
    Balikatan 25: MADIS live fire drill day 2
    Balikatan 25: MADIS live fire drill day 2
    Balikatan 25: MADIS live fire drill day 2

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Philippines
    Balikatan
    FriendsPartnersAllies
    3d MLR
    Balikatan 25
    BK25

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download