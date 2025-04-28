Balikatan 25: MADIS initial live fire drill

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Kyle Baker, battalion sergeant major with 3d Littoral Anti-Air Battalion, 3d Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division, watches a Marine Air Defense Integrated System fire rounds down range during the Integrated Air and Missile Defense event as a part of Exercise Balikatan 25, at Naval Station Leovigildo Gantioqui, Philippines, April 24, 2025. The IAMD event consisted of dry- and live-fire demonstrations of counter-unmanned aerial systems, to include the U.S. Marine Corps’ MADIS, the U.S. Army’s AN/TWQ-1 Avenger, and the Philippine Air Force’s Surface-to-Air Python and Derby - Medium Range. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military designed to strengthen our ironclad alliance, improve our capable combined force, and demonstrate our commitment to regional security and stability. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Iyer P. Ramakrishna)