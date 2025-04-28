Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Secretary of the Navy visits USS George Washington

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    04.28.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Tyler Crowley 

    USS GEORGE WASHINGTON (CVN 73)

    Secretary of the Navy John Phelan speaks to Aviation Boatswains’ Mate (Launch/Recovery Equipment) Airman Lily Phillips, from Indianapolis, assigned to air department’s aircraft launch and recovery equipment division in the hangar bay aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) while moored pierside at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, April 28, 2025. George Washington is 7th Fleet’s premier forward-deployed aircraft carrier, a long-standing symbol of the United States’ commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific region, while operating alongside Allies and partners across the U.S. Navy’s largest numbered fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Tyler Crowley)

    TAGS

    Tour
    FDNF
    CVN73
    SECNAV
    USSGW
    SailorRecognition

