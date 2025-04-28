Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Armando Chavez, a minemen assigned to the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Savannah (LCS 28), marshals a MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter, assigned to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 49 (HSM-49) detachment 2, in support of Exercise Balikatan 25, April 24, 2025. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military designed to strengthen our ironclad alliance, improve our capable combined force, and demonstrate our commitment to regional security and stability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Bryan Ilyankoff)