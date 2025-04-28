VP-8's LT Kaplan walking in the rain to preflight aircraft 000. LT Kaplan was Patrol Pilot Commander (PPC) and was headed to make sure the aircraft was preflight complete. LT Kaplans role as PPC is to ensure the aircraft is safe during every stage of flight, starting with the preflight. VP-8 is currently deployed to 5th and 7th Fleet.
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2025 00:16
|Photo ID:
|9000957
|VIRIN:
|250429-N-VH877-6346
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|17.59 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Hometown:
|JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, VP-8's LT Kaplan walks to aircraft 000 for preflight, by LT STEVEN IRVIN, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.