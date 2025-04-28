VP-8's LT Kaplan walks to aircraft 000 for preflight

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

VP-8's LT Kaplan walking in the rain to preflight aircraft 000. LT Kaplan was Patrol Pilot Commander (PPC) and was headed to make sure the aircraft was preflight complete. LT Kaplans role as PPC is to ensure the aircraft is safe during every stage of flight, starting with the preflight. VP-8 is currently deployed to 5th and 7th Fleet.