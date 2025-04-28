Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VP-8's LT Kaplan walks to aircraft 000 for preflight

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    04.29.2025

    Photo by Lt. STEVEN IRVIN 

    Patrol Squadron EIGHT (VP-8)

    VP-8's LT Kaplan walking in the rain to preflight aircraft 000. LT Kaplan was Patrol Pilot Commander (PPC) and was headed to make sure the aircraft was preflight complete. LT Kaplans role as PPC is to ensure the aircraft is safe during every stage of flight, starting with the preflight. VP-8 is currently deployed to 5th and 7th Fleet.

    P-8
    VP-8
    7THFLEET
    INDOPACOM

