Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MRF-D 25.3: U.S. Marines, sailors honor Anzac Day in Darwin [Image 10 of 10]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    MRF-D 25.3: U.S. Marines, sailors honor Anzac Day in Darwin

    NORTHERN TERRITORY, AUSTRALIA

    04.25.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Brian Stippey 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    U.S. Marines and sailors with Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 25.3 honor Anzac Day alongside Australian Defence Force service members and veterans during the 110th commemorative parade in Darwin, Australia, April 25, 2025. Anzac Day marks the landings in Gallipoli of Australian and New Zealand Army Corps soldiers in 1915 and commemorates all Australian personnel who served and died in wars, conflicts, and peacekeeping operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Brian A. Stippey)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.25.2025
    Date Posted: 04.28.2025 21:55
    Photo ID: 9000668
    VIRIN: 250425-M-JE726-1415
    Resolution: 5760x3840
    Size: 1.55 MB
    Location: NORTHERN TERRITORY, AU
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MRF-D 25.3: U.S. Marines, sailors honor Anzac Day in Darwin [Image 10 of 10], by Sgt Brian Stippey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    MRF-D 25.3: U.S. Marines, sailors honor Anzac Day in Darwin
    MRF-D 25.3: U.S. Marines, sailors honor Anzac Day in Darwin
    MRF-D 25.3: U.S. Marines, sailors honor Anzac Day in Darwin
    MRF-D 25.3: U.S. Marines, sailors honor Anzac Day in Darwin
    MRF-D 25.3: U.S. Marines, sailors honor Anzac Day in Darwin
    MRF-D 25.3: U.S. Marines, sailors honor Anzac Day in Darwin
    MRF-D 25.3: U.S. Marines, sailors honor Anzac Day in Darwin
    MRF-D 25.3: U.S. Marines, sailors honor Anzac Day in Darwin
    MRF-D 25.3: U.S. Marines, sailors honor Anzac Day in Darwin
    MRF-D 25.3: U.S. Marines, sailors honor Anzac Day in Darwin

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USMC
    Australia
    AFD
    Anzac Day
    MRF-D 25.3
    110th Anniversary

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download