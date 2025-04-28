MRF-D 25.3: U.S. Marines, sailors honor Anzac Day in Darwin

U.S. Marines and sailors with Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 25.3 honor Anzac Day alongside Australian Defence Force service members and veterans during the 110th commemorative parade in Darwin, Australia, April 25, 2025. Anzac Day marks the landings in Gallipoli of Australian and New Zealand Army Corps soldiers in 1915 and commemorates all Australian personnel who served and died in wars, conflicts, and peacekeeping operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Brian A. Stippey)
