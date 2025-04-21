First Team competes in U.S. Army Small Arms Championship

Cpl. Nicholas Cunningham, a First Team Trooper assigned to Havoc Troop, Thunder Squadron, 3rd Cavalry Regiment, 1st Cavalry Division fires his M4 during the U.S. Army Small Arms Championship on Fort Benning, Georgia, March 9-15. Out of 197 competitors, he secured first place in the National Match Pistol event and earned the prestigious Excellence in Competition Badge.
|03.09.2025
|04.28.2025 15:00
|8999747
|250309-A-WV576-4480
|1536x1024
|238.97 KB
|FORT BENNING, GEORGIA, US
|FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, US
|KILLEEN, TEXAS, US
|3
|0
