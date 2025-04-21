Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    First Team competes in U.S. Army Small Arms Championship

    First Team competes in U.S. Army Small Arms Championship

    FORT BENNING, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    03.09.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    1st Cavalry Division

    Cpl. Nicholas Cunningham, a First Team Trooper assigned to Havoc Troop, Thunder Squadron, 3rd Cavalry Regiment, 1st Cavalry Division fires his M4 during the U.S. Army Small Arms Championship on Fort Benning, Georgia, March 9-15. Out of 197 competitors, he secured first place in the National Match Pistol event and earned the prestigious Excellence in Competition Badge.

    Date Taken: 03.09.2025
    Date Posted: 04.28.2025 15:00
    Photo ID: 8999747
    VIRIN: 250309-A-WV576-4480
    Resolution: 1536x1024
    Size: 238.97 KB
    Location: FORT BENNING, GEORGIA, US
    Hometown: FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, US
    Hometown: KILLEEN, TEXAS, US
