    WTI Underway on USS Mustin [Image 3 of 3]

    WTI Underway on USS Mustin

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    04.26.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Demitrius Williams 

    Naval Surface and Mine Warfighting Development Center (SMWDC)

    PACIFIC OCEAN (Apr. 26, 2025) – Lt. Aaron Smith, a Warfare Tactics Instructor assigned to Naval Surface and Mine Warfighting Development Center (SMWDC), directs Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mustin (DDG 89) during the ship’s advanced tactical training. SMWDC increases the lethality and tactical proficiency of the Surface Force across all domains. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Petty Officer 2nd Class Demitrius Williams)

