WTI Underway on USS Mustin

PACIFIC OCEAN (Apr. 26, 2025) – Lt. Aaron Smith, a Warfare Tactics Instructor assigned to Naval Surface and Mine Warfighting Development Center (SMWDC), directs Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mustin (DDG 89) during the ship’s advanced tactical training. SMWDC increases the lethality and tactical proficiency of the Surface Force across all domains. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Petty Officer 2nd Class Demitrius Williams)