Petty Officer 3rd Class Madison Brown, a boatswain's mate assigned to Coast Guard Station Portsmouth, smiles after putting tape around the collar of a 45-foot response boat-medium April 9, 2025, at a shipyard in Portsmouth, Virginia. Brown and several crewmembers with Station Portsmouth painted the collar of the vessel as part of their routine maintenance to ensure the boat remains fully mission capable. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Christine Bills)