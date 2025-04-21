Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention 5K Run [Image 2 of 5]

    MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    04.25.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Monique Stober 

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. service members participate in a Sexual Assault Prevention and Response 5k run at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, April 25, 2025. The run was part of the "#NotJustApril" campaign that seeks to draw attention to the Air Force's SAPR-related training, education, response and victim advocacy year-around rather than solely during the month of April. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Monique Stober)

    Date Taken: 04.25.2025
    Date Posted: 04.28.2025 09:35
    Location: MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
    MacDill
    5K run
    SAPR
    Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention
    Not Just April

