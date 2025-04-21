Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention 5K Run

U.S. service members participate in a Sexual Assault Prevention and Response 5k run at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, April 25, 2025. The run was part of the "#NotJustApril" campaign that seeks to draw attention to the Air Force's SAPR-related training, education, response and victim advocacy year-around rather than solely during the month of April. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Monique Stober)
