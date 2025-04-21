Jason Dunham's Deployment

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (April 24, 2025) U.S. Sailors onload supplies aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Jason Dunham (DDG 109) during a replenishment-at-sea with the fast combat support ship USNS Arctic (T-AOE 8) in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)