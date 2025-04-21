CRO and BOSS host Blue House and Taekwondo Tour

U.S. service members, Korean Augmentation to the U.S. Army Soldiers, and civilian event organizers, assigned to Camp Casey, Camp Hovey, and Osan Air Base, pose for a group picture during the ROK-U.S. Friendship Cultural Exchange Tour in Seoul, South Korea, April 25, 2025. The cultural tour, hosted by the Community Relations Office and Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers, highlighted the deep-rooted friendship and cooperative spirit that defines the ROK-U.S. relationship. (DoD photo by Pfc. See Woo Lee, KATUSA)
04.25.2025
04.28.2025
|8997913
|250425-O-A5022-1270
|6571x4381
|16.61 MB
|SEOUL, KR
|6
|0
