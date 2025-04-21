CRO and BOSS host Blue House and Taekwondo Tour

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. service members, Korean Augmentation to the U.S. Army Soldiers, and civilian event organizers, assigned to Camp Casey, Camp Hovey, and Osan Air Base, pose for a group picture during the ROK-U.S. Friendship Cultural Exchange Tour in Seoul, South Korea, April 25, 2025. The cultural tour, hosted by the Community Relations Office and Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers, highlighted the deep-rooted friendship and cooperative spirit that defines the ROK-U.S. relationship. (DoD photo by Pfc. See Woo Lee, KATUSA)