Seamanship Training Team Drill USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114)

INDIAN OCEAN (April 24, 2025 Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Shelby White from Katy, Texas, watches as Sailors respond to a simulated steering causality in aft steering of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) during a seaman ship training team drill while underway in the Indian Ocean, April 24. Ralph Johnson is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Hannah Fry)