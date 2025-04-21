Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Seamanship Training Team Drill USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) [Image 3 of 5]

    Seamanship Training Team Drill USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114)

    INDIAN OCEAN

    04.23.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Hannah Fry 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    INDIAN OCEAN (April 24, 2025 Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Shelby White from Katy, Texas, watches as Sailors respond to a simulated steering causality in aft steering of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) during a seaman ship training team drill while underway in the Indian Ocean, April 24. Ralph Johnson is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Hannah Fry)

    Date Taken: 04.23.2025
    Date Posted: 04.28.2025 00:21
    Photo ID: 8997671
    VIRIN: 250424-N-ZS816-1010
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 4.1 MB
    Location: INDIAN OCEAN
    STT
    DESRON 15
    Helmsman
    Ralph Johnson
    DDG 114

