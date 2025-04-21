USS New York Wins Top Gun Olympics

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250426-N-UF626-1575 WESTON, Fl. (April 26, 2025) – Participants of the Fleet Week Fort Lauderdale (FWFL) 2025’s Top Gun Olympics fight with pugil sticks at the Weston YMCA in Weston, Florida, April 26, 2025. FWFL celebrates a time-honored Navy tradition of the sea services. It is an opportunity for the citizens of Fort Lauderdale and the surrounding areas to meet Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen and witness the latest capabilities of today’s maritime services. More than 1,100 service members will showcase their capabilities and equipment, participate in various community service events, and enjoy the hospitality of the Fort Lauderdale area. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jesse Turner) (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jesse Turner)