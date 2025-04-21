Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS New York Wins Top Gun Olympics [Image 7 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS New York Wins Top Gun Olympics

    FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    04.26.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jesse Turner 

    USS NEW YORK (LPD 21)

    250426-N-UF626-1575 WESTON, Fl. (April 26, 2025) – Participants of the Fleet Week Fort Lauderdale (FWFL) 2025’s Top Gun Olympics fight with pugil sticks at the Weston YMCA in Weston, Florida, April 26, 2025. FWFL celebrates a time-honored Navy tradition of the sea services. It is an opportunity for the citizens of Fort Lauderdale and the surrounding areas to meet Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen and witness the latest capabilities of today’s maritime services. More than 1,100 service members will showcase their capabilities and equipment, participate in various community service events, and enjoy the hospitality of the Fort Lauderdale area. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jesse Turner) (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jesse Turner)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.26.2025
    Date Posted: 04.27.2025 22:38
    Photo ID: 8997542
    VIRIN: 250426-N-UF626-1575
    Resolution: 4024x6048
    Size: 4.73 MB
    Location: FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS New York Wins Top Gun Olympics [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Jesse Turner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS New York Wins Top Gun Olympics
    USS New York Wins Top Gun Olympics
    USS New York Wins Top Gun Olympics
    USS New York Wins Top Gun Olympics
    USS New York Wins Top Gun Olympics
    USS New York Wins Top Gun Olympics
    USS New York Wins Top Gun Olympics
    USS New York Wins Top Gun Olympics

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    uss new york
    Fleet Week Fort Lauderdale
    FWFL
    FWFL2025
    top gun olympics

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download